Covid-19 claims third victim as 191 new cases adds to 'youngish profile' of infected in Ireland

Another person has died and 191 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country.

This is the third death. The total number of cases is now 557 in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient.

“It is too early to see any impact of our social distancing measures. This data underscores the importance of younger people to rigorously follow public health advice and social distancing measures.”

As of midnight on Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that 31% of the 350 cases known about then had been hospitalised, while 2%, or seven cases, were admitted to intensive care.

Of the 350 cases, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters

They revealed that 84 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 28 of whom are associated with foreign travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 172, followed by Cork (62) and Limerick (14).

Community transmission accounts for 35% of those for whom transmission status is known while local transmission or close contact accounts for 21% and travel abroad accounts for 43%. Seventy-one are still being investigated.

Dr Holohan said the median age of people with Covid-19 here is 43.

He said: “For the most part, this is a youngish profile of people with this infection.”

We know for the most part, this disease has milder and less severe symptoms in the younger cohort.

He said the increased number of confirmed cases is partly down to the rise in testing over the last couple of days.

He said the full effects of measures such as closing schools and implementing social distancing may take several days to show in the results.

Dr Holohan said Ireland will begin to see the impact of social distancing measures in the next two or three weeks.

“The cases we have seen diagnosed today and in the past 24 hours are cases were people who would have been infected and exposed before we brought in the measures.”

“As we move to the days further past the weekend, we will be watching the figures and as we pass the end of the month, we should see an impact of social distancing in two or three weeks.”

“We are already seeing in our everyday lives very significant changes in how society is operating and crowds are absent from the streets and from our schools, and gatherings are not happening.

“I think we have seen high compliance when it comes to social distancing measures and the advice we have given.”