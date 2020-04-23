News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Civil Liberties group urge Govt to reconsider protest ban

Coronavirus: Civil Liberties group urge Govt to reconsider protest ban
People made redundant from Debenhams in Cork protesting on Monday before being asked to disperse by gardaí. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 03:45 PM

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has asked the government to review the decision to exclude protest from the list of reasonable excuses to leave your house during the Covid-19 pandemic

The call comes after protests in Cork and Dingle were broken up in recent days by gardaí.

Members of the force have increased the number of checkpoints across the country and are stopping motorists on their way to work to produce a letter from their employer.

However, they came in for some criticism after breaking up a protest outside Debenhams in Cork on the same day that a number of people gathered to support journalists Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters at a High Court hearing.

“The right to protest, to voice dissent and dissatisfaction without fear of breaking the law, is a core tenet of a democracy," said the ICCL's Doireann Ansbro.

"Although the right to protest can be justifiably restricted in a public health crisis for a limited period, the longer the restrictions are in place, the higher the threshold for their justification and the more urgent the need for their review.”

“We’re concerned that recently protesters have been escorted away from protests and prevented from speaking to journalists," she added.

"While the necessity for restricting some of our rights in the current context is evident, the restrictions must be equally applied, regularly reviewed, and proportionate to the risk.

Where a protest is small and complying with principles of physical distancing, as we saw in Cork and Dingle lately, there is a very good argument that they should be facilitated.

READ MORE

'Look at the death notices': Catherine Murphy casts doubt over death toll rise explanation

More on this topic

'It's too soon' - Simon Harris urges public to stay at home over the weekend'It's too soon' - Simon Harris urges public to stay at home over the weekend

Shares boost for handful of virus testing firms as US ramps up Covid-19 plansShares boost for handful of virus testing firms as US ramps up Covid-19 plans

'Who is NPHET ultimately accountable to?' Questions on transparency during crisis raised in Dáil 'Who is NPHET ultimately accountable to?' Questions on transparency during crisis raised in Dáil

UK Covid-19 vaccine trials due to begin in healthy volunteersUK Covid-19 vaccine trials due to begin in healthy volunteers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up