Coronavirus: Circuit Civil Court cases adjourned to April 20 - at the earliest

By Ray Managh
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 10:48 AM

All Circuit Civil Court cases have been adjourned until April 20 which will be the beginning of the new Easter Law Term, Judge James McCourt said during a brief sitting of the court in Dublin this morning.

“Those are the instructions I have received,” Judge McCourt said arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge McCourt said all cases that had been listed up until April 3, the end of the current Hilary Law Term, would be adjourned back into the Circuit Civil Court office for re-enlistment and not before the April 20.

A five-day family law case that was to have been heard by another judge in the Circuit Court was also adjourned indefinitely by Judge McCourt.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane, who was listed to hear motions relating to proposed repossession cases today also adjourned the majority of her list until April 20 at the earliest.

'We don’t expect any more dramatic messages immediately': Coveney says as he warns to ignore social media rumours

Circuit Civil Court cases throughout the country will also be adjourned until that date with no guarantee that the courts list will return to normal even then.

In a court last Friday, a barrister told a judge that he would prefer not to have to attend court and said it was only necessary for one Coronavirus carrier to be in a court to potentially contaminate others.

Judge McCourt after a sitting that lasted only four minutes wished everyone good health and “to stay safe” in the meantime.

Only two barristers attended this morning’s brief adjournment hearing.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

Court case

