Coronavirus: Circuit Civil Court cases adjourned to April 20 - at the earliest

All Circuit Civil Court cases have been adjourned until April 20 which will be the beginning of the new Easter Law Term, Judge James McCourt said during a brief sitting of the court in Dublin this morning.

“Those are the instructions I have received,” Judge McCourt said arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge McCourt said all cases that had been listed up until April 3, the end of the current Hilary Law Term, would be adjourned back into the Circuit Civil Court office for re-enlistment and not before the April 20.

A five-day family law case that was to have been heard by another judge in the Circuit Court was also adjourned indefinitely by Judge McCourt.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane, who was listed to hear motions relating to proposed repossession cases today also adjourned the majority of her list until April 20 at the earliest.

Circuit Civil Court cases throughout the country will also be adjourned until that date with no guarantee that the courts list will return to normal even then.

In a court last Friday, a barrister told a judge that he would prefer not to have to attend court and said it was only necessary for one Coronavirus carrier to be in a court to potentially contaminate others.

Judge McCourt after a sitting that lasted only four minutes wished everyone good health and “to stay safe” in the meantime.

Only two barristers attended this morning’s brief adjournment hearing.