Coronavirus 'almost innocuous' in children; Four hospitals introduce visitor restrictions

Up to 60 healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have been asked to self-isolate, visitor restrictions have been introduced at two major hospitals and all nursing homes nationwide have banned visitors.

It comes as public health experts continue to deal with the fallout following confirmation of coronavirus in a male patient several days after his admission to CUH for symptoms linked to a serious underlying health condition.

The man had no history of travel to affected areas in Northern Italy and had no known contact with another confirmed case.

It is the first case of community transmission of the virus in Ireland.

A crisis management team is managing the evolving situation at CUH.

It has introduced strict visitor restrictions and has cancelled outpatient procedures as part of a robust emergency response.

Its emergency department remains open for emergency cases.

CUH, a major teaching hospital, has been declared off-limits to all medical students and staff of UCC.

This lunchtime, the hospital said its switchboard has been dealing with a high volume of calls and said it needs to keep its lines open as much as possible.

It said all affected outpatients will be contacted if there are further cancellations and it has appealed to people to make contact via its website.

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork has also introduced strict visitor restrictions as a precautionary measure, as has Dublin's Mater Hospital and Our Lady's Hosptial in Navan.

A sign outside CUH emergency department today

Visiting at the Mercy is restricted to patients who are critically ill or who have specific care needs. Only one visitor per patient is allowable at one time, except in exceptional cases, and children are not allowed to visit, except in exceptional cases.

"This decision will be reviewed on a daily basis and regular updates will be provided," a spokesperson said.

The Mater Hospital says only those visiting patients in critical care, psychiatric wards, vulnerable young adults and end-of-life patients will be allowed access, while no children will be permitted whatsoever.

Our Lady's Hospital, Navan is imposing a total ban on visiting while also asking that only emergency cases present to the A&E.

In an email to medical students and staff, the Dean of Medicine at UCC, Professor Paula O’Leary said CUH is off-limits to all medical students on clinical attachment to the hospital.

She also said all structured teaching on the hospital campus has been cancelled with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for UCC said the HSE has not advised the university to take any additional steps for its campus at this time.

"University management are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take the advice of the national authorities,” he said.

A leading consultant has urged people to stay calm and focus on good hygiene.

Dr Chris Luke, a consultant in emergency medicine and adjunct senior lecturer in public health at UCC, said: "The way this disease unfolds in this country will hinge entirely on the way the population behaves at home and on the street."

He said confirmation of the first case of community transmission of coronavirus in Ireland was expected and anticipated.

But he said it shouldn't matter that much to the general population.

"This matters most to people who have been in contact with someone with the virus, and the HSE will be in touch with them," he said.

For the rest of the population, what needs to happen is people need to be even more vigilant about hygiene, cough etiquette, about keeping your distance.

He said people should be washing their hands at least 20 times a day, and for up to 40 seconds each time.

He said 90% of the cases of coronavirus will be very mild and manageable at home with simple remedies like hot drinks, panadol and taking honey for coughs.

"Very few people will become very, very ill," he said.

He also pointed out that the disease seems to be "incredibly mild, almost innocuous" in children, especially those under 10 or 15, and should not adversely affect young, healthy fit people.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Earlier, a passenger collapsed on board an aircraft poised for take-off at Cork Airport.

Emergency services were called and the passenger was removed for treatment.

It has been confirmed that the passenger collapsed as a result of an underlying medical condition and that there is no connection whatsoever between this incident and the coronavirus.

Public health experts have appealed to the public to remain calm and follow the hygiene advice issued by the HSE.