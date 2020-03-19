News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: 'All public transport services continue to operate as normal', NTA insist

Coronavirus: 'All public transport services continue to operate as normal', NTA insist
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 12:04 PM

There are no plans to curtail public transport services in Ireland during the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has clarified that all bus and rail services will continue to run as normal, with the exception of some commercially-run services.

Reports had emerged in recent days that Bus Éireann and Irish Rail schedules could be reduced to weekend or bank holiday levels to help minimise the spread of the virus.

There has also been a significant fall in demand for trains and buses as people work from home and engage in social distancing.

However, a spokesperson for the NTA told the Irish Examiner that there are no plans to change public transport "with one or two possible minor exceptions".

"All public transport services continue to operate as normal throughout the country, bar a limited number of commercial services," he said.

Additional contingency measures "will be kept under constant review", he added.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Leaving and Junior Cert oral and practical tests cancelled

"Any actions being taken by the NTA and public transport operators will be guided by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the advice of the Chief Medical Officer," the spokesman said.

Earlier this week, Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus introduced a suite of measures to better protect rail and bus workers.

This included enhanced cleaning regimes on buses, focusing on frequently-touched surfaces such as hand-rails and ticket and coin machines, as well as issuing hand sanitiser to staff.

Among the other measures proposed is the "minimisation of train host requirement" which could be achieved through eliminating the use of the Mark IV fleet, but Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade has told union officials that he "supports a more limited presence in the

passenger areas".

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

Post offices to remain open with safety measures in placePost offices to remain open with safety measures in place

‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice


TOPIC: Coronavirus