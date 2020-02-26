News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coronavirus alerts to ramp up at ports and schools

Coronavirus alerts to ramp up at ports and schools
A psychologist talks to a group of workers outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in La Caleta, yesterday, where hundreds of people were confined after an Italian tourist was hospitalised with a case of coronavirus. Tourists staying in the four-star hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife, in the Canary archipelago, were confined to their rooms. Pictures: Desiree Martin / AFP/Gregorio Borgia
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:32 AM

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to immediately ramp up warning campaigns about the spread of coronavirus at ports, airports, schools, and public offices.

The team said that, to date, 90 suspected cases had been tested in Ireland, but none were confirmed with the virus.

It said the country’s containment strategy is to transition to the isolation of suspected virus-carriers in community settings.

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said that, having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a containment phase.

“However, based on European Centre for Disease Control guidelines, the cancellation of mass gatherings in this phase is justified in exceptional circumstances,” he said.

Dr Holohan said the recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match is based on the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak in northern Italy and the consequent risk of importation of cases into Ireland, were the match to go ahead.

“Additionally, National Public Health Emergency Team has established a subgroup to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings,” he said.

“These criteria will be based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and WHO.”

The emergency team has identified a new case definition to include Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, and four regions in northern Italy — Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, and Piedmont — alongside mainland China.

Anyone who has been to these regions in the last 14 days and is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and call their GP by telephone.

Anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus in the last 14 days and is experiencing symptoms should immediately self- isolate and call their GP.

Dr Holohan said GPs are equipped to assess each case making contact with the service and may progress the case to testing, if they deem it necessary, following risk assessment.

“Anyone who has been to the affected regions in northern Italy — Lombardy, Veneto Emilia, Romagna, and Piedmont — in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever, should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately,” he said.

Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit HSE.ie for advice.

The European Centre for Disease Control now rates the risk of the occurrence of similar clusters of cases in other EU countries as moderate to high.

READ MORE

IRFU wants 'specific reasoning' from Minister for call to cancel Italy game

More on this topic

80 Irish students identified as 'high risk' having returned from coronavirus affected areas in Italy80 Irish students identified as 'high risk' having returned from coronavirus affected areas in Italy

IRFU seek meeting as minister says Italy clash can’t be played amid coronavirus fearsIRFU seek meeting as minister says Italy clash can’t be played amid coronavirus fears

Jeffrey Frankel: Coronavirus threatens to trigger the next global recessionJeffrey Frankel: Coronavirus threatens to trigger the next global recession

IRFU wants 'specific reasoning' from Minister for call to cancel Italy gameIRFU wants 'specific reasoning' from Minister for call to cancel Italy game


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »