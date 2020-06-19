News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: 'A little bit premature' to open pubs, public health expert says

Coronavirus: 'A little bit premature' to open pubs, public health expert says
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 08:52 AM

Public health expert, Dr Joe Barry has warned that the reopening of pubs is “a little bit premature”.

On the balance of risks, the easing of restrictions should be taken “a little more gently” with high-risk locations like pubs, he told Morning Ireland.

Dr Barry, who is Clinical Professor in Public Health Medicine and Head of the Department of Public Health and Primary Care in Trinity College, Dublin said the issue was that a person could walk into a pub, have a few pints and walk out with Covid, but be asymptomatic.

“It’s a little bit premature to let pubs reopen the way they want to do it.”

“This has to be looked at much more carefully over the next three weeks,” he added.

A pub is a different environment from restaurants, one that was difficult to control, he said. A pub was the ideal place for the spread of the virus given the close proximity of customers. Adding alcohol to the situation meant that people’s judgement could “go a little bit.”

The guidelines on the reopening of pubs from Fáilte Ireland were “strange” with “a lot of woolly language.”

Dr Barry said he could understand publicans intensely lobbying to reopen their businesses, but publicans were not unique in their suffering.

The situation was too serious for people to think they could just out to pubs again. After all the efforts that had been made, there was too much to lose, he warned.

READ MORE

'It only takes one or two cranks to start a trend': Cork bookshop owner not worried about boycott calls

More on this topic

Lockdown restrictions ease across ScotlandLockdown restrictions ease across Scotland

Singapore opens gyms as China outbreak steadiesSingapore opens gyms as China outbreak steadies

Taoiseach wants Ireland to get greater share of EU Covid recovery fundTaoiseach wants Ireland to get greater share of EU Covid recovery fund

Return to full time schooling in North planned as social distance measures reducedReturn to full time schooling in North planned as social distance measures reduced

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up