Coronavirus: 49 more deaths and over 600 new cases announced

By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Forty-nine more people who contracted Covid-19 have died, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced.

That brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in Ireland to 769.

It was also announced that there are 631 more confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 16,671 cases.

There are 302 clusters of the virus in community residential care settings, 179 of which were in nursing homes, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

In the North, the coronavirus death toll has increased by 34 to 250.

This included eight deaths which occurred on Tuesday, with the remainder involving fatalities in previous days that have been added to the official record.

Italy has been the worst-affected country in Europe with over 24,000 deaths, followed by Spain with over 21,000 deaths and France with 20,000 fatalities.

Latest figures show 18,100 people have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals.

Taoiseach announces paid leave for partners of healthcare workers

TOPIC: Coronavirus

