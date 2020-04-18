Coronavirus: 41 new deaths as 778 confirmed cases announced by authorities

Forty-one more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, it has been confirmed.

The latest figures bring the total deaths in Ireland to 571.

Of the latest announced deaths, 35 were in the east, two in the north-west and four in the west of the country

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 83 and 35 of the 41 people had underlying health conditions.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team announced 778 new confirmed cases from Irish and German labs, bringing the total to 14,758.

"This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of Covid-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak.

In the North, there were 17 deaths announced today and 147 new confirmed cases.

Those figures were revealed as NHS England has announced 784 new deaths spanning from April 15-17.

Meanwhile, lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.

Cillian De Gascun said some businesses might open at a reduced capacity but society will not immediately return to how it was as restrictions will be removed gradually.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Dr De Gascun said some non-essential workers may be able to return to their workplace, but he would not say which industries this could include.

“When you start lifting restrictions, you do so slowly, and you need between two and four weeks to see the impact that those measures have had on the number of cases that you’re seeing, the number of intensive care admissions and hospitalisations," he said.

"Everything we want to do we have to try and do in a controlled manner and we’re not going to release everything at once."