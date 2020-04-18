News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: 41 new deaths as 778 confirmed cases announced by authorities

By Joel Slattery
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 06:08 PM

Forty-one more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, it has been confirmed.

The latest figures bring the total deaths in Ireland to 571.

Of the latest announced deaths, 35 were in the east, two in the north-west and four in the west of the country

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 83 and 35 of the 41 people had underlying health conditions.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team announced 778 new confirmed cases from Irish and German labs, bringing the total to 14,758.

"This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of Covid-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak.

In the North, there were 17 deaths announced today and 147 new confirmed cases.

Those figures were revealed as NHS England has announced 784 new deaths spanning from April 15-17.

Meanwhile, lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.

Cillian De Gascun said some businesses might open at a reduced capacity but society will not immediately return to how it was as restrictions will be removed gradually.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Dr De Gascun said some non-essential workers may be able to return to their workplace, but he would not say which industries this could include.

“When you start lifting restrictions, you do so slowly, and you need between two and four weeks to see the impact that those measures have had on the number of cases that you’re seeing, the number of intensive care admissions and hospitalisations," he said.

"Everything we want to do we have to try and do in a controlled manner and we’re not going to release everything at once."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

