Coronavirus: 36 more deaths from virus brings total over 200

Thirty-six more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, according to figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

That is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the outbreak of the virus.

The latest figures bring the total in the Republic to 210.

Of the most recently announced deaths, there were 27 in the east of the country, six in the north and three in the south.

There are also 345 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total over 5,700.

Yesterday, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 5,000.

In the North, three more people have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total there to 73 as confirmed cases there surpassed 1,250.

The announcement came as commitments for further coordination between Northern Ireland and the Republic in the fight against Covid-19 have been agreed.

The "Memorandum of Understanding between Irish Government and Northern Ireland Executive" has been signed by Dr Holohan and his Northern counterpart Dr Michael McBride, and details the "cooperation of the public health-driven response to COVID-19" between the two states going forward.

Over 76,500 people worldwide have now died since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The global figure for confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 1.36m.