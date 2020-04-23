Coronavirus: 28 more deaths as over 900 new confirmed cases announced

Twenty-eight more deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced.

The latest figures mean the total of deaths related to the virus is approaching 800, at 794.

Figures announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed a further 936 confirmed cases of the virus - the largest number of new cases in a single day since the outbreak began.

That brings the total number of cases to 17,607, with over 2,200 of those cases in nursing homes.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland has passed 3,000 as another 142 positive tests have been confirmed today.

Another 13 deaths have also been reported, bringing the total across the border to 263.

“For the population at large, the growth rate is at zero and the transmission of the virus is effectively suppressed," said, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group

“Our R number is between 0.5 and 0.8," Prof Nolan said, referencing the reproductive rate of the illness - the number of people who each infected person had in turn infected.

"This success emphasises how vital it is to remain vigilant in our behaviours. If the R number moves above one, we are no longer in control of the disease.”

It comes as the Taoiseach said earlier today that there may be "stricter social distancing measures" in the future if the virus reappears.

"The easing of public health measures will require continuous effort by all of us to suppress some control of this virus."