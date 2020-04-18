Coronavirus: 17 more deaths announced in the North

A further 17 people in Northern Ireland have died in hospital settings with coronavirus in the past day, the Public Health Agency said.

This brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the region to 193.

A further 148 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the PHA added.

It brings the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus to 2,486.

As of last evening, there were 530 deaths associated with the virus in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Public Health Wales has announced 28 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in Wales to 534.

A total of 893 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland have died, a rise of 56 on Friday’s figure, according to the Scottish Government.

Elsewhere, NHS England has announced 784 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,918.

Of the latest deaths announced on Saturday:

150 occurred on April 17

320 occurred on April 16

101 occurred on April 15