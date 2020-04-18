News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: 17 more deaths announced in the North

Coronavirus: 17 more deaths announced in the North
By Press Association
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 03:05 PM

A further 17 people in Northern Ireland have died in hospital settings with coronavirus in the past day, the Public Health Agency said.

This brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the region to 193.

A further 148 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the PHA added.

It brings the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus to 2,486.

As of last evening, there were 530 deaths associated with the virus in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Public Health Wales has announced 28 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in Wales to 534.

A total of 893 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland have died, a rise of 56 on Friday’s figure, according to the Scottish Government.

Elsewhere, NHS England has announced 784 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,918.

Of the latest deaths announced on Saturday:

  • 150 occurred on April 17
  • 320 occurred on April 16
  • 101 occurred on April 15

READ MORE

Flying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr Holohan

More on this topic

8 signs you’re really missing the gym at the moment8 signs you’re really missing the gym at the moment

OneMillionClaps campaign raises £1m for NHSOneMillionClaps campaign raises £1m for NHS

10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-1910% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19

Flying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr HolohanFlying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr Holohan


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus