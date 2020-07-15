News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmed

The Cabinet heard proposals to make facemasks mandatory in all indoor settings today following on from the mandatory introduction of facemasks on public transport this week. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Ciarán Sunderland
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed. 

Health authorities also confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,683. 

The death toll from the virus has now increased to 1,748.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that Ireland is at a delicate stage.

Dr Glynn said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again on Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

The latest figures come as the government announced pubs not serving food will not be allowed open until August 10.

The Government delayed the lifting of the Covid restrictions as case numbers rose this week.

Ministers alarmed by an increase in the instances of the virus have decided to roll back some previous easing of restrictions, and reduce the number of people currently allowed to gather together indoors.

This follows the introduction of mandatory wearing of facemasks on Monday when using public transport.

