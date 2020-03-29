Coronavirus: 10 more deaths in Ireland; 200 more cases

Ten more people in Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team have announced.

This brings the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 46.

Six of the deaths are located in the east of the country, three in the north-west and one in the south. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77, the NPHET said.

There have also been 200 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country – bringing the total to 2,615.

The announcement comes just hours after it was confirmed that there were six more deaths in the North - bringing the total number of deaths on the island of Ireland to 67 - the number of confirmed cases over 3,000.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed that as of Friday night:

51% of confirmed cases are male

There are 103 'clusters' of cases

564 people have been hospitalised, with 77 in ICU

506 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus

56% of confirmed cases in Dublin; 9% in Cork

Meanwhile, another 207 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths there now recorded stands at 1,235.

The majority of those are in England.

In Wales, another 10 people have died, while Scotland recorded one death.