Coronavirus: 10 more deaths in Ireland; 200 more cases

By Joel Slattery
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 05:50 PM

Ten more people in Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team have announced.

This brings the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 46.

Six of the deaths are located in the east of the country, three in the north-west and one in the south. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77, the NPHET said.

There have also been 200 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country – bringing the total to 2,615.

The announcement comes just hours after it was confirmed that there were six more deaths in the North - bringing the total number of deaths on the island of Ireland to 67 - the number of confirmed cases over 3,000.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed that as of Friday night:

  • 51% of confirmed cases are male
  • There are 103 'clusters' of cases
  • 564 people have been hospitalised, with 77 in ICU
  • 506 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus
  • 56% of confirmed cases in Dublin; 9% in Cork

Meanwhile, another 207 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths there now recorded stands at 1,235.

The majority of those are in England.

In Wales, another 10 people have died, while Scotland recorded one death.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

