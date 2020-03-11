Cork's Washinton St closed after 'partial' building collapse

One of Cork's busiest streets is closed after a "partial" building collapse in the city centre overnight.

Washington St is closed due to the unsafe building, according to the AA.

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane were in attendance at the building in the city centre.

Crews from Anglesea Street, Ballyvolane and a Third Officer are currently in attendance at a partial building collapse on Washington Street in the City Centre. Avoid the area, road is closed off to public access. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/kg53lD2t0y — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 11, 2020

The closure between Cross St and South Main St is expected to cause widespread disruption to traffic and public transport.

Elsewhere on the Cork roads, the usual delays are building on the N28 between Raffeen Bridge and Shanbally Cross.

Otherwise, no major issues for Cork city traffic this morning.