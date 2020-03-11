News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork's Washinton St closed after 'partial' building collapse

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 07:24 AM

One of Cork's busiest streets is closed after a "partial" building collapse in the city centre overnight.

Washington St is closed due to the unsafe building, according to the AA.

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane were in attendance at the building in the city centre.

The closure between Cross St and South Main St is expected to cause widespread disruption to traffic and public transport.

Elsewhere on the Cork roads, the usual delays are building on the N28 between Raffeen Bridge and Shanbally Cross.

Otherwise, no major issues for Cork city traffic this morning.

