Cork's folklore stories and traditions to come to life on Heritage Day

Pictured at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Summerhill North, Cork City, pupils of St Patrick's Boys and Girls National School Gardiner's Hill, and Niamh Twomey, Heritage Officer with Cork City Council, set the wheels in motion for another jam-packed Cork Heritage Open Day. Photos: Clare Keogh.

For those who have always wanted to step behind the curtain at the Everyman Theatre or learn about the architecture of the former Cork Savings Bank, the upcoming Cork Heritage Day offers the perfect opportunity.

This year marks the fifteenth edition of the annual event, which has grown from small beginnings in 2005 when it was organised as part of the City of Culture events. That year, 30 buildings were involved and 5,000 visitors attended.

Now, there are 38 buildings involved alongside an extensive programme of talks and walks. Last year, more than 21,000 people took part.

On August 17, Cork's folklore stories and tradition will come to life once again, with five self-guided walks created to help people plot out their perfect Heritage Day.

This year’s programme sees the return of firm favourites like St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, where free guided tours will take place every hour. There will also be a demonstration of the cathedral bells in the North Bell Tower during the day.

People can also step behind the curtain at the Everyman Theatre and walk the hidden histories of the 120-year-old building. There are self-guided tours along Cork's historic spine and a new addition to the programme this year is the former Cork Savings Bank on Parnell Place, where architect Gareth O’Callaghan will lead tours throughout the day.

Other buildings taking part include St Luke's Church, St Anne's Church in Shandon, the National Sculpture Factory, the Heineken brewery, Carpenters Hall, the Masonic Hall, Crawford Art Gallery, AIB Bank on South Mall, the Custom House, Nano Nagle Place, the Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Fota House and the Glucksman.

Entry to all buildings is free of charge.

"For the past 15 years, Cork Heritage Open Day has seen the doors of many landmark building thrown open to welcome the young and old to immerse themselves in their rich histories," said Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan.

From face painting to tours to re-enactments, this event isn’t just for history buffs, but for everyone who loves the unique built heritage of Cork.

Niamh Twomey, heritage officer with Cork City Council said there is still time to get involved in Cork Heritage Open Day.

To become a volunteer, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deirdre McCaffrey corkheritage2019@gmail.com.

For a full list of events and booking details, visit www.corkheritageopenday.ie.