Cork's Everyman Theatre prepares for curtain up on September 15

The Everyman
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:07 PM

The historic Everyman theatre in Cork plans to reopen in September with its capacity reduced from 650 to just 85.

Across the River Lee, Cork Opera is still assessing the impact of social distancing on its 1,000-capacity auditorium before announcing an official reopening date.

It is understood that enforcing two metres of physical distancing would reduce its capacity to around 100 patrons.

In a statement, The Everyman said its programming will be impacted by the challenges presented by the social distancing restrictions but the theatre’s artistic team said they remain undaunted as they aim to reopen on September 15.

“We are determined to bring our patrons a programme that celebrates live performance and exemplifies The Everyman values of maintaining tradition and breaking new ground,” artistic director Julie Kelleher said.

The curtains came down on the theatre’s stage on March 12, when the Covid-19 public health restrictions were issued, cutting short a highly-acclaimed run of Beckett’s Watt, performed by Barry McGovern and directed by Tom Creed.

The auditorium has remained dark since.

The theatre had to cancel Sea Trilogy, a major opera production. It postponed a production of To The Lighthouse to 2021. A production of The Lonesome West, due to be performed in April, was also postponed.

Overall, 103 events have had to be postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled arising out of what will be a six-month closure.

The pandemic closure has also presented a serious financial challenge for The Everyman which generates 92% of its income from ticket sales - all of which disappeared overnight in March.

Although the government’s Covid-19 roadmap allows theatres to reopen from June 29, the Everyman said in its statement that it will remain closed until it is ready to implement effective safety measures for audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers.

