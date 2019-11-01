Corkman the first garda to receive prestigious award

An international law enforcement agency which is battling major drug trafficking has presented a prestigious award to a senior Cork-based garda for his work in this field.

Detective Superintendent Sean Healy is the first member of An Garda Síochána to be presented with the award from the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre for Narcotics (MAOC-N). Det Supt Healy received the award in Lisbon, where the law enforcement agency is based.

A similar award was also presented at the same ceremony to two Irish Customs officers, Andrew Ryan and Michael Gilligan.

Mr Ryan is a member of the Customs Maritime Unit based in Kinsale, Co Cork and Mr Gilligan is a senior customs official involved in drug enforcement.

The role of MAOC-N is to prevent illegal maritime drug trafficking into Europe. It comprises law enforcement and military personnel from seven European countries including Ireland.

This year, the co-ordination of the interception of cocaine shipments from South America by MAOC-N resulted in seizures totaling €1.8 billion from transnational organised crime groups and led to the arrest of a significant number of persons on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

Each year, MAOC-N presents an award, in the form of a medal to individuals who have displayed extraordinary commitment to the fight against international drug trafficking.

Det Supt Healy has been involved in the investigation of major drug importation cases into Ireland over the past 25 years.

His commitment, drive and successful operational activity has been recognised at an international level and he is regarded as an expert on maritime law.

He and the two Customs officer received the MAOC-N 'Medal for Distinction' from the director of MAOC-N, Michael O’Sullivan at a ceremony in Lisbon on Thursday night.

The ceremony was attended by a number of law enforcement officers and dignitaries from the seven countries.

MAOC-N previously presented a similar award to retired Naval Service Commander Eugene Ryan, who also helped coordinate several maritime drugs seizures.