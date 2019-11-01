News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Corkman the first garda to receive prestigious award

Corkman the first garda to receive prestigious award
Detective Superintendent Séan Healy receiving the MAOC-N Medal for Distinction from the Director of MAOC-N, Mr Michael O’ Sullivan, at a ceremony in Lisbon last night.
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, November 01, 2019 - 03:39 PM

An international law enforcement agency which is battling major drug trafficking has presented a prestigious award to a senior Cork-based garda for his work in this field.

Detective Superintendent Sean Healy is the first member of An Garda Síochána to be presented with the award from the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre for Narcotics (MAOC-N). Det Supt Healy received the award in Lisbon, where the law enforcement agency is based.

A similar award was also presented at the same ceremony to two Irish Customs officers, Andrew Ryan and Michael Gilligan.

Mr Ryan is a member of the Customs Maritime Unit based in Kinsale, Co Cork and Mr Gilligan is a senior customs official involved in drug enforcement.

The role of MAOC-N is to prevent illegal maritime drug trafficking into Europe. It comprises law enforcement and military personnel from seven European countries including Ireland.

This year, the co-ordination of the interception of cocaine shipments from South America by MAOC-N resulted in seizures totaling €1.8 billion from transnational organised crime groups and led to the arrest of a significant number of persons on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

Each year, MAOC-N presents an award, in the form of a medal to individuals who have displayed extraordinary commitment to the fight against international drug trafficking.

Det Supt Healy has been involved in the investigation of major drug importation cases into Ireland over the past 25 years.

His commitment, drive and successful operational activity has been recognised at an international level and he is regarded as an expert on maritime law.

He and the two Customs officer received the MAOC-N 'Medal for Distinction' from the director of MAOC-N, Michael O’Sullivan at a ceremony in Lisbon on Thursday night.

The ceremony was attended by a number of law enforcement officers and dignitaries from the seven countries.

MAOC-N previously presented a similar award to retired Naval Service Commander Eugene Ryan, who also helped coordinate several maritime drugs seizures.

READ MORE

'Profound sadness' as tributes paid to retired priest who died in Galway pier tragedy

More on this topic

Man, critical, taken to hospital after car enters sea in Kinvara, GalwayMan, critical, taken to hospital after car enters sea in Kinvara, Galway

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced

Ireland's first children's garda station opened by Garda Commissioner Drew HarrisIreland's first children's garda station opened by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Three arrested as semi-automatic pistol seized following search of vehicle in DublinThree arrested as semi-automatic pistol seized following search of vehicle in Dublin


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

‘Distress’ as patients sleep on floor of hospital‘Distress’ as patients sleep on floor of hospital

Hospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeriesHospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeries

Swing-gate’ TD rejected by local FG membersSwing-gate’ TD rejected by local FG members

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in KerryGardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in Kerry


Lifestyle

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »