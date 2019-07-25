Corkman Keith Byrne released from prison in the US

Keith Byrne has had his deportation order frozen and is to be released from prison following an order by a United States federal judge.

The Cork man was arrested by immigration officials two weeks ago for overstaying his visa when he entered the country in 2007.

Mr Byrne's family are hopeful he will be home by the end of today.

Mr Byrne's immigration lawyer Thomas Griffin says Keith's immigration battle is not over yet, but for now he is free to work and live in the United States.

"He [the judge] said I'm freeing him for the temporary period to make his case while he's home in the federal court that is closet to his house and how that plays out is out of my control," said Mr Griffin.

"He [Mr Byrne] may end up deported at the end of the hearing if we lose during this temporary stay and release.

"The whole purpose of it is so he can make his case one more time."

Keith, 37, from Fermoy in Co Cork, moved to the US in 2007. He married Keran in 2009 and the couple have two children – Leona, 6, and Gabriel, 4. He is also stepfather to Mrs Byrne’s 13-year-old son Ezra, his family said.

He originally travelled to the US on the Visa Waiver Programme but did not leave when his permitted time in the country expired. He has been attempting to secure citizenship for around 10 years.