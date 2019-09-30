News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork300: ‘Everyone, everywhere’ invited to yacht club festivities

Cork300: ‘Everyone, everywhere’ invited to yacht club festivities
Ryan O'Connell, and Pollyanna Downing pictured at the launch of Cork300. Picture: Clare Keogh
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 05:20 AM

The world’s oldest yacht club has unveiled a huge programme of events in and around Cork Harbour to mark its 300th anniversary next year.

Sailing communities from all over the world have been invited to take part in some of the Cork300 events organised by Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC), which was founded in 1720 by a group of just 25 people.

The celebrations will be preceded by a number of taster events including European Maritime Day and Seafest in May.

However, they will build into three main events next summer, including The Great Gathering of cruising yachtsmen and yachts from around the world in July, the Three Championship Weeks of competitive dinghy sailing in August, and The Club At Home Regatta for all fleets, also in August.

Other highlights will include the Classic Yacht Regatta; the historic Kingstown/Queenstown feeder race from Dún Laoghaire to Cobh; the world-famous annual Volvo Cork Week Regatta, an international powerboat championship; a Wild Atlantic Way sailing ‘cruise in company’ for visiting yacht clubs; the Royal Cork fleet review, a parade of sailing craft in Cobh, and a gathering of naval ships in the city.

The prestigious Morgan Cup race, awarded by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, will also come to Ireland for the first time as part of Cork300, and the Prince of Wales has donated a specially-commissioned trophy for the race.

Communities from across the harbour will also host a vast array of sailing, racing, food, and entertainment events, along with a number of talks.

Colin Morehead, chairman of Cork300, described the RCYC tri-centenary as probably the most significant historic milestone that the club and the sailing community worldwide will see in their lifetime.

“Everyone, everywhere around the world, is invited to join in the celebrations and be part of the Cork300 crew,” he said.

Maeve Deane, Clara Deane, Dylan o Sullivan, Katie Moorehead, Abigail O'Sullivan, Pollyanna Downing, Ryan O'Connell pictured at the launch of Cork300. Picture: Clare Keogh
Maeve Deane, Clara Deane, Dylan o Sullivan, Katie Moorehead, Abigail O'Sullivan, Pollyanna Downing, Ryan O'Connell pictured at the launch of Cork300. Picture: Clare Keogh

“We are especially delighted to hear of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’ support. This truly is an honour. We want to inspire and motivate future generations to sail and we hope to leave a legacy for sailing and Cork harbour, Ireland’s maritime haven, into the future.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said of the event: “Cork300 is already attracting significant international interest and will firmly position Cork as a maritime haven and must-visit destination for anyone involved in sailing worldwide.”

Cork300 is supported by AIB, the premier partner, Volvo, the Port of Cork, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and Heineken.

Full details of the programme are available on www.cork300.com

More on this topic

Knife-wielding teenagers raid Cork pizza restaurantKnife-wielding teenagers raid Cork pizza restaurant

Shy Shay shrugs off ‘heroism’ tag after receiving award for river rescueShy Shay shrugs off ‘heroism’ tag after receiving award for river rescue

€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’

Mary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgottenMary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgotten


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry

Motorists can't afford Budget tax hike, AA warnMotorists can't afford Budget tax hike, AA warn

Police investigate as teen, 15, assaulted in BelfastPolice investigate as teen, 15, assaulted in Belfast

Luas confirm investigation underway after 'shocking' viral video Luas confirm investigation underway after 'shocking' viral video


Lifestyle

Ruth O’Connor catches up with Ireland’s most famous tailor, Louis Copeland, when he visits Cork to survey progress on the new Louis Copeland & Sons shop, which opens this month.Louis Copeland measuring up new Cork store

I was educated in Dublin where I studied marketing and design in Mountjoy Square but after I graduated, I took the decision to emigrate to Portugal for five years.You've Been Served: Nisea Doddy, head sommelier at The Shelbourne

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate! Overall, school was an amazing experience for me.School Daze with Nadia Forde: ‘I was quiet and studious’

We are all familiar with the names of the eight planets that orbit our sun (and poor old Pluto, which remains somewhat controversially re-classified as a dwarf planet).Sky Matters: Ireland has the chance to name a star and a planet - any ideas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »