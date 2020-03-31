News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork woman who woke to find burglar in bedroom was repeatedly struck with travel mug

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 05:11 PM

A middle-aged woman woke to find a young neighbour going through her bedroom and he struck her eight times in the side of the head with a metal travel mug on her bedside locker.

That was the allegation made when Edmond O’Sullivan, 28, applied to be released on bail charges of burglary and assault causing harm to the householder.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes objected to bail being granted to O’Sullivan, arising out of the allegedly violent burglary at the house at Inchera Close, Mahon, on Monday, March 30.

The address on the charge sheets for O’Sullivan was flat A, 90 Shandon Street, Cork, but Det. Garda Hayes said the accused also gave gardaí his address as another house at Inchera Close, where his wife’s family reside.

Det. Garda Hayes said: "I arrested Edmond O’Sullivan, I charged him, I cautioned him and he made no reply to the charges.”

One of the grounds for today’s objection to bail at Cork District Court was the seriousness of the charges.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of March 30 he entered the occupied house at Inchera Close and went upstairs to the bedroom where the injured party was asleep at the time. A male was rooting in the bedside locker and she woke and attempted to confront him.

"He punched her at the top of her head with a closed fist a number of times, before picking up a metal travel mug and striking the injured party eight times in the side of the head with it,” Det. Garda Hayes said.

At that point the woman’s adult son came into his mother’s bedroom and recognised Edmond O’Sullivan. The injured party also recognised him. She knew him by his nickname, Nebby.

“I believe he will commit further offences if granted bail. There is also the possibility of interference with prospective witnesses.”

Edmond O’Sullivan commented to gardaí about witnesses in the course his interview with gardaí: “They won’t have a house to live in. I am a man who can get things done.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, asked for a brief adjournment at the end of this direct evidence so that he could consult with the accused before cross-examining Det. Garda Hayes.

However, when the bail application resumed, Mr Buttimer said that the application for bail was being reserved and that the defendant would not pursue the bail application.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until April 7.

