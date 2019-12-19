Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

A crusading woman who lost her entire family when a suicidal driver drove head-on into their car has welcomed a raft of improvements in British police procedures since the tragedy.

Elber Twomey, from north Cork, whose life was changed forever seven years ago when her husband, her 18-month-old son and her unborn daughter all suffered fatal injuries in the horror crash in the UK, said she feels their lives have made a difference.

“I am relieved to see Con, baba Oisín and little lady left their mark and that life for police officers and others will improve because they were here,” she said.

She was speaking after a senior British officer confirmed a range of improvements which have been implemented in the Devon and Cornwall Police force since the crash.

The Twomeys had been driving to a play centre while on holiday in Torquay on July 6, 2012, when they encountered suicidal taxi driver Marek Wojciechowski, 26, on the same road.

Police were searching for him after he left a suicide note at home following a break-up with his wife.

As a police driver approached with his siren and blue lights on, Wojciechowski swerved his car across the road, crashing head-on into the Twomeys' car.

Little Oisín and Elber’s unborn daughter, Elber Marie, were killed. Connie died at Cork University Hospital 10-months later. Elber suffered severe physical injuries but survived.

She has campaigned since for changes in the way police here and abroad deal with suicidal drivers.

At the time of the inquests, she said the manner in which the police dealt with Wojciechowski that day was wrong.

“I believe a more cautious and considered approach by police is necessary to protect lives. The lack of this caution cost me my entire family,” she said.

The coroner Ian Arrow agreed and said action should be taken to prevent further similar deaths. He asked the UK’s Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) to review procedures.

Although the matter was also referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, it found there was no case for Devon and Cornwall Police to answer.

However, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer told Ms Twomey that a raft of changes have been made.

He said they now have mental health triage nurses working within their control rooms.

“There are currently around 80 staff trained as Enhanced Crisis Communicators working within both Exeter and Plymouth contact centres," he said.

“The ECC's are trained to communicate with those threatening self-harm or suicide. The force also has a suicide reduction strategy in line with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s interim guidance on suicide prevention.”

Ms Twomey has also spoken to senior gardaí, which has led to the introduction of suicide awareness training for control room staff here, and special suicide support training for new recruits in the Garda College in Templemore.

Ms Twomey has received several awards for her campaigning, including the Road Safety Authority’s Leading Light Award and the Irish Road Victims Association Global Light of Hope Award.

She also received the European Traffic Police Network Presidential Award for her “outstanding contribution to road safety and security in Europe”.