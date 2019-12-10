News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork woman receives €1.35m for injuries sustained in 'horrific crash' of van driven by her boyfriend

Brid Hallihan
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 02:36 PM

A-37 year old woman who suffered catastrophic life-threatening injuries when the van in which she was a passenger was in a “horrific crash” has settled her High Court action for €1.35m.

Brid Hallihan, her counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court, suffered “a multiplicity of fractures” including fractures to the skull and a traumatic brain injury.

The shop supervisor from Co Cork, Counsel said, was a passenger in a van driven by her boyfriend when the accident occurred over four years ago.

"He was overtaking a lorry and he failed to make it and swerved, crashing in to several vehicles," Counsel said.

Ms Hallihan, Counsel said, suffered appalling injuries and had multiple fractures to her skull as well as bleeding in the brain and other injuries. She was in hospital for almost three months and two months in rehabilitation.

Brid Hallihan, Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, Co Cork had through her father Dermot Hallihan sued the driver of the van Martin Feehan, Killaltanagh, Banagher, Co Galway as a result of the accident at Glencaum on the main Mallow to Cork Road on February 16, 2015.

It was claimed the van was allowed to go out of control and collide with other vehicles.

It was further claimed the driver was driving too fast and failed to exercise due care and attention.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that liability was not at issue in the case.

Dr John O'Mahony said it was a sad case. Brid, he said suffered catastrophic, life-threatening injuries in the road traffic accident. The appalling injuries, he said included multiple fractures to her skull as well as bleeding in the brain and other injuries.

Brid had been working as a night supervisor at a local shop at the time of the accident.

Dr O'Mahony said she now has memory and concentration difficulties.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he has seen the photographs of the injuries and he was delighted Brid had made such a good recovery.

