Cork woman living in fear as her abusive father gains release from jail

A Cork woman says she is living in fear because her abuser father is due to move into a house close to her home, having served his prison service for her rape.

Jill (not her real name) has revealed that her father is also accommodating another sex criminal in the house on Cork’s northside - and that she also testified in this man’s case.

“I’m rattling from my head to my toes,” the mother-of-one said.

She said she was raped by her father when she was eight, but that the abuse started years before that: “I don’t want him out, he’s a dangerous individual, he’s very charming, that’s the thing, I am fearful he’s going to get into a relationship with someone with kids. He has no boundaries, this man, no boundaries. He’s evil. He is not sorry at all. If he was he wouldn't have done any of this."

“He’s after putting a convicted rapist and paedophile in my grandmother’s at the moment already,” she told the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM.

“I was actually a witness in that case as well. He attacked two girls in one night and I actually came across the second girl that he attacked. I saw the state that she was in, and this guy is living 100 yards from my house. I could throw a stone and hit the house from where I am,” she said.

She told the programme that she is convinced her father hates her: “I just want him gone. He has put my family through a horrible pain and he keeps doing it."

Her father was released this week having served six and a half years of a 12 year sentence, and will be under probation for 18 months. The court has ordered that he does not have contact with Jill or her family.

However, she said these provisions are of little comfort, and that she feels that his moving to her neighbourhood is a form of harassment: “These guys shouldn’t be allowed out. They’re not sorry. They’re sorry they got caught, but they’re not sorry. They shouldn’t be allowed out, as a victim you carry this, it’s a life sentence."

She said she has suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, anxiety, an eating disorder and memory loss due to the fallout from her abuse. Jill said she only gets two to three hours sleep a night: “I have all these medical problems and I’ll have these for life and he just gets a few years and he’s out and he gets to live his life. I don’t see how that’s fair."

She said her father’s house is next to her local shop, which she will now avoid for fear of seeing him. She said she does not know how she will react when they meet: “I'd like to think I run but I think there is another part of me that is so angry that I'm afraid that I’ll do something. I am saddled with a life sentence myself and I'm not going to get any better. There are things I can do to help myself yeah, but I’m broken and I'm going to be broken."

Jill said she has been told by Cork City Council that she is facing a two- to three-year wait for a new house in a different location. Speaking on the same programme, Local Cllr Ted Tynan said he has appealed to the Council to treat her request as an urgent matter.

Jill said she cannot forgive her father.

“I want him to just drop dead. it's my only way out now,” she said, adding that she has no relationship with her grandmother after she sided with her abuser: “She told me he went to confession and God forgave him so why can’t I? I was 13."