Cork woman linked to burglary in which elderly man locked in room is to seek bail

A woman in custody arising out of the investigation into an aggravated burglary where a 75-year-old man was locked up in the bedroom of his home late at night is to apply to be released on bail.

Angelique Arundel, aged 34, of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday by video link from Limerick prison. She is charged burglary at the home of the pensioner on May 1.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins Daly said when Ms Arundel was first arrested last week that she was not seeking bail at that time but may do so later. He indicated yesterday that she now wished to get out on bail. Judge Olann Kelleher said she would have to be in court in person for such an application and he adjourned the case until May 19 for that purpose.

The charge stated that Ms Arundel entered the house at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, and stole a Seiko watch worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, bank cards, a cash box worth €10 and €15 cash.

Her co-accused, Thomas Twohig, aged 39, of 19 Colmcille Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, faces the more serious charge of aggravated burglary. The charge stated that on May 1 at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, he committed a burglary and at the time had with him a weapon of offence, namely a metal spirit level.

Mr Twohig also appeared at Cork District Court yesterday by video link from prison. His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said Mr Twohig was consenting to an application to have him remanded in custody for a further three weeks to allow time for the prosecution to seek directions from the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Twohig in custody until June 4. He has not yet applied for bail.