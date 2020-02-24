Cork woman charged with murdering her brother

A 52-year-old Cork woman has been charged with murdering her own brother at his home in the city last September.

The woman’s partner was also charged with murder.

Helen Jones, 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, made no reply when she was charged with murdering her brother, Paul Jones, on September 4 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Co-accused, Keith O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, also made no reply when he was charged with carrying out the murder of Paul Jones.

Sergeant John Kelleher applied for a one-week adjournment with both defendants remanded in custody to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application and adjourned the cases until March 3. On that date both defendants will appear in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Detective Garda Myles Moran formally arrested Helen Jones for the purpose of charging her with murder and he then cautioned her about any reply that she might make and she made none.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor also said Mr O’Hara made no reply when the same charge was put to him after caution.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said previously that the file in the case had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 10 and that it was a very extensive investigation, with more than 100 lines of inquiry.

Eddie Burke, solicitor for Helen Jones, said he would expect that the book of evidence would be ready for service next week as his client had been in custody since September. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented Keith O’Hara.

Helen Jones was previously charged with an aggravated burglary charge arising out of the investigation into her brother’s murder last September. O’Hara was charged with trespass to commit an assault causing harm.