News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork woman broke ankles in jump from balcony because feared partner would kill her

Cork woman broke ankles in jump from balcony because feared partner would kill her
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 07:06 PM

A young woman who was so terrified that her ex-partner was going to kill her on Christmas Eve that she jumped from the first floor balcony of her home breaking both ankles.

Garda Tim MacSweeney said the young woman was in a wheelchair for six weeks afterwards and was unable to mind her children.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a total sentence of 18 months on the culprit yesterday.

The judge said, “This is a truly frightening case. To think this girl was so threatened and in fear that she jumped out of the balcony and broke both ankles. That level of personal distress is very difficult to see. She could not wait to get out of that horrible environment because of the threats.”

The judge noted from the evidence that there were two similar episodes of threatening behaviour the previous September culminating in this incident last Christmas Eve. “If anything it got worse.

“He felt he had possession or ownership of this girl and could direct her lifestyle as he saw fit. He was quite out of control on the night of the main threat to her,” the judge said.

READ MORE

Cancer researcher apologises for 'thoughtless' Vicky Phelan tweet

He acknowledged the benefit to the victim of the plea of guilty entered by the accused.

Donal O’Sullivan defence barrister said the accused had brought €1,000 to court as a gesture of apology.

Garda MacSweeney said the victim was considering whether she would accept it or not. The judge said if she did not it could be given to St. Vincent de Paul.

40-year-old Mihai Cernat of 8 Pembroke Court, Passage West, County Cork, admitted threatening to kill the woman in Passage West on Christmas Eve.

He also admitted threatening to kill her on two other occasions.

He was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today on the charges that on September 8 2019 he threatened to kill the woman or cause her serious harm at an address at Pembroke Woods in Passage West. There is a similar charge in respect of September 30 and a further charge of making a threat to kill or cause her serious harm on December 24 2018.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed two one-year sentence and a third sentence of two years with the last six months suspended – all sentences to run concurrently, making an 18-month total.

Garda MacSweeney said the victim still has nightmares of being killed in different ways by Cernat.

READ MORE

Society must not forget 200,000 children among 689,000 living in poverty in Ireland - SJI

More on this topic

Court hears man who assaulted girl living “in conditions that would not be tolerated in Calcutta”Court hears man who assaulted girl living “in conditions that would not be tolerated in Calcutta”

Same-sex couple on bus ‘treated as form of entertainment’ by abusive teenagersSame-sex couple on bus ‘treated as form of entertainment’ by abusive teenagers

Katie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells courtKatie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells court

Chief Justice rebuffs govt claims on new personal injuries judicial bodyChief Justice rebuffs govt claims on new personal injuries judicial body


CourtDomestic ViolenceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »