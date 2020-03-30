News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork woman, 52, accused of murdering brother served with book of evidence

Murder accused, Helen Jones
By Liam Heylin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 04:46 PM

The book of evidence has been served on the 52-year-old Cork woman accused of murdering her own brother at his home in the city last September.

Helen Jones, 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where Detective Garda Joe Young served her with the voluminous book of evidence.

The book consisted of three green bulky folders, each containing several hundred pages.

While the book was served on Jones, the documents were then taken by her solicitor, Eddie Burke. A boxed copy of the book of evidence was also lodged in court as part of the procedure.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Jones has appeared a number of times by video link from Limerick Prison at Cork District Court but yesterday she appeared in person.

Judge Kelleher gave the defendant the alibi warning, which in effect requires a defendant to give the prosecution details of any witness that might be called in support of an alibi defence, if this arises.

Jones wore black jeans, Ugg-type boots, a green top and grey cardigan draped over her shoulders for the brief court appearance. She was not required to speak during the hearing. However, she did consult briefly with her solicitor, Mr Burke.

When charged originally on Feb 24 with murdering her brother, Paul Jones, on Sept 4 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork, Helen Jones made no reply.

Helen Jones also faces a charge of aggravated burglary arising out of the investigation into her brother’s murder last September.

The murder and aggravated burglary charges are both included in the book of evidence served on her yesterday.

Co-accused, Keith O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is also charged with carrying out the murder of Paul Jones, and trespass to commit an assault causing harm. He was not before the court yesterday.

Keith O'Hara and Helen Jones
Keith O'Hara and Helen Jones

