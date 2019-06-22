News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork University Hospital boss expects full staffing for cancer unit

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 05:50 AM

The head of Cork University Hospital (CUH) has said he is satisfied that a full staffing complement will be in place when a new €40m radiation oncology unit opens next October, despite a warning that posts “central to the delivery of cancer care” are either vacant or unfilled.

Responding to a statement from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) that four of the seven permanent radiation oncology posts at the hospital are “either vacant or filled on a temporary basis”, Tony McNamara said they had interviewed for two of those posts “and there are candidates starting in the next couple of months, before the first patients are treated in mid-October”.

Another post had only been vacated in May, he said “so we are now proceeding to get that post filled as well”.

The fourth post was the subject of discussions with University College Cork with a view to creating a professor of radiation oncology, the first for the region. A medical oncology post is also vacant.

IHCA president Donal O’Hanlon said the radiology department at CUH “has only about 80% of its requirement of 18 posts”.

READ MORE

Warrant issued for Cork man, 54, who was jailed today in his absence for rape of boy, 11

Mr McNamara said there was an issue nationally in relation to consultant recruitment and the timescale it takes to fill posts — on average, 22 months.

He said the new unit, known as the Glandore Centre, “really marks Cork out as being different from every other cancer centre in Ireland because all of the treatment modalities on site”. However, he conceded the hospital is not currently meeting national targets for referring patients for treatment.

According to the HSE’s latest performance profile data almost half (44.6%) of patients in urgent need of assessment for breast cancer are not referred for evaluation within the required two-week timeframe.

Lung cancer and prostate cancer referrals are also below target, while one third of radiotherapy patients (target 90%) are not referred within the recommended 15 days.

Mr McNamara said referral times would improve in the new centre which would have state-of-the-art equipment. He said the new equipment would “not have the downtime for servicing” that their existing equipment has “and so it will be a much better service, a more responsive service for patients”.

The centre, where the majority of patients will be treated on a day case basis, will allow public patients avail of treatments currently not available in public hospitals, such as surface-guided radiation treatment (SGRT), which speeds up and improves the accuracy of treatment. SGRT is funded by Cork charity Aid Cancer Treatment at a cost of €800,000.

More on this topic

New radiation oncology centre ‘second to none’ at Glandore

Support acts make their mark as Walking on Cars rock Musgrave Park

'I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did' - Cork man speaks out after rapist is sentenced

Illegal dump site could be used for Traveller housing

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Health workers defer next week's strike; will resume talks Monday

Gardaí seek help identifying man found on Clare beach

Summer's on the way: Temperatures to hit 20C next week

Man arrested in connection with Darndale murder last month


Lifestyle

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »