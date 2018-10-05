Cork travel sector ‘institution’ ceases trading

By Eoin English and Stephen Rogers

One of the country’s longest-running travel agents, described as an “institution of the industry”, has ceased trading with immediate effect.

Heffernan’s in Cork had been in operation for 95 years.

However, a message appeared on the agency’s website and Facebook accounts telling customers that it has ceased to trade with effect from Wednesday.

“Customers who have current bookings should contact the relevant airline, ferry company or travel provider to establish the status of their booking and make alternative arrangements if necessary,” it said in the message.

Customers who purchased an overseas travel package from this company may be eligible for a refund.

It said those customers who wish to make a claim for a refund of any money that they have paid over to the company can do so from the Commission for Aviation Regulation.

The Commission itself said Heffernan’s has been “unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and the Commission for Aviation Regulation has withdrawn its travel agent licence”.

It said it is consulting with the travel agency to establish how many passengers are affected.

“You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from Heffernan’s Shipping & Tourist Agency Ltd (trading as Heffernan’s Travel and Easy Travel) and this package includes travel that commences in Ireland,” a commission spokesman said.

“You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the chargeback policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.

Heffernan’s Travel, which was established in Cork in 1923 by the late George Heffernan, opened its first office on Marlboro St just after the Irish Civil War, before moving two years later to the South Mall.

The business was bought by the Collins family in 1967 and relocated to Pembroke St. It was run by husband and wife team Kieran and Carol Collins since 2005.

In 2013, when it celebrated its 90th anniversary, it had 14 staff working there specialising in foreign weddings, family sun holidays, city breaks, ski holidays, and long-haul once-in-a-lifetime holidays. It had also had a lot of business from sports groups, especially golfing holidays, in recent years.

Pat Dawson, the chief executive of the Irish Travel Agent’s Association, said the industry has been rocked by the closure of what was an “institution” in the sector.

“Heffernan’s was a shining light in the industry and this has come as a shock to us all,” said Mr Dawson.

The notice placed in the shop’s window.

“Consumers can take heart from the fact that they will be covered by the bond. And I know Heffernan’s will work to ensure that their customers will be looked after. But I hope that maybe chunks of their business could be taken over by another operator. It’s a sad day for us all in the industry.”