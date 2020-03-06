Cork transport strategy aims to quadruple number of public transport journeys by 2040

The number of journeys by people using public transport in Cork everyday will quadruple to 334,000 in 2040 under a new transport strategy published today.

The strategy was published by the National Transport Authority (NTA), along with Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The strategy, for Cork city and the wider county, aims to provide a framework for the planning and delivery of transport infrastructure over the next two decades.

The launch follows a six week consultancy period last year.

NTA say the strategy reflects that public feedback.

Journeys taken by bike will increase from 8,300 per day to 52,000 over the period while journeys taken on foot will increase from 174,000 to 273,000.

By 2040, over half of all journeys will be on these sustainable modes, compared to just 33% at present.

The strategy aims to adopt a number of measures including an enhanced bus connects network that comprises 200km of cross-city routes along with 220 new double decker vehicles.

€200 million has been allocated under the National Development Plan for BusConnects Cork.

In the coming weeks, the NTA and Cork City Council will establish a BusConnects Design Office to develop design proposals for BusConnects Cork.

As well as the bigger bus network, new train stations are planned at Tivoli Docks, Dunkettle, Water Rock, Ballynoe, and Stoneview.

A new light rail system is also proposed from Mahon to Ballincollig via Cork-city centre and a number of segregated waterfront cycle paths in Glanmire and on Model Farm road to Glasheen road are also planned.

Pedestrians are also highlighted as a priority in the future over cars.

Speaking about the new strategy Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: “The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy is all about providing long-term investment in sustainable mobility, by implementing transport projects for Cork including BusConnects, light rail, heavy rail and cycling."

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive Officer of Cork County Council, said: “The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy is a comprehensive plan that is essential to the future economic growth and progress of our region."

Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of Cork City Council, said: “These are exciting times for Cork, a city on track to grow significantly in the years ahead.

The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy will ensure that Cork is properly equipped from a transport point of view, to meet the demands that come about as a result of the kind of growth that is projected for the city.

Last month a sustained campaign to reduce bus fares from East Cork to Cork city was successful after repeated calls highlighted the fact people in East Cork had to pay nearly double the price for a journey to Cork City than commuters living further away in Co Waterford.