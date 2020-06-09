Cork tops the Blue Flag leagues with 24 beaches getting awards

Cork is the place to be beside the sea this summer as the county emerged with the most awarded sites in programmes that salute Ireland's best beaches and marinas.

The county received 24 awards in the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards for 2020 — eight Blue Flag beaches, two Blue Flag marinas and 14 Green Coast sites.

A record 90 Blue Flags – 80 beaches and 10 marinas, and 60 Green Coast Awards were announced by An Taisce.

The Blue Flag is one of the world's most recognised eco-labels and this year Ireland was up two on last year's total.

An Taisce, the national trust for Ireland, is responsible for the operation of the Blue Flag programme in Ireland on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education. The foundation is the world's largest environmental education organisation, with members in 77 countries.

Ireland is one of 49 countries that operate the Blue Flag programme and, globally, more than 4,400 beaches, marinas and boating tourism operators will be awarded in 45 countries this year.

The beaches and marinas awarded Blue Flags must maintain standards in relation to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management. This year, 77 of the 80 beaches and all eight marinas have retained their Blue Flag status, but the number of Green Coast Awards, at 60, is two fewer than last year.

Youghal Claycastle in Co Cork has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time since 2011 but Ballybunion North Beach in Co Kerry failed the achieve the excellent water quality rating to achieve Blue Flag status this year.

The rating for Ballybunion deteriorated slightly to 'good' under the bathing water quality regulations based on water samples taken between 2016 and 2019.

Due to lower than normal beach sand levels, Wexford County Council had to withdraw the Blue Flag awarded to Courtown Beach.

Kilrush Marina, Co Clare and Portmagee seasonal Pontoons, Co Kerry, both managed by Kilrush Marina have been awarded Blue Flags.

Kilrush Marina was under previous management when last awarded a Blue Flag in 2005 while Portamagee seasonal Pontoons is a first-time Blue Flag recipient.

The start of the Blue Flag season in Ireland was delayed until tomorrow because of the public health travel restrictions.

The Green Coast Awards recognise beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty and two first-time recipients are Baginbun, Co Wexford and Carrigahold, Co Clare.

Thousands of volunteers are members of 600 Clean Coast groups that play a leading role in gaining the Green Coast Awards. Over the past year members of the groups removed moe than 750 tonnes of litter from the coastline.