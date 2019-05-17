Cork to receive €30m cash boost from Marquee concerts

Cork is set to receive a cash boost of €30m arising out of the Live at the Marquee concerts.

Hoteliers are also expecting a bumper weekend when superstar, Rod Stewart, plays a stand-alone concert in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 25.

Acts due to perform at the Marquee in the coming weeks include Hall and Oates, Kris Kristofferson, Toto, David Gray, Tommy Tiernan, Bros, Christy Moore and Nathan Carter.

Michael Carr, of Blue Monkey PR, said that the upcoming Marquee gigs will also include brilliant new acts such as Versatile who sold out their concert in an hour.

"There is also a couple of acts who haven't played before. Toto, Bros and the bona fide legend with Kris Kristofferson. The Academic are going to do their biggest headline show to date.

Jenny Greene is back with the concert orchestra. One of the biggest selling acts of the eighties Hall and Oates conclude the Marquee on July 8th."

Live at the Marquee was originally conceived as an event to take place during Cork’s tenure as European Capital of Culture in 2005.

It was then decided to continue with the events in the years that followed.

In 2007, the organisers of the event decided to relocate from Monaghan Road to the Docklands on Centre Park Road in Cork.

In previous years performers such as Sting, Brian Wilson, Al Green, Duran Duran, Bob Dylan and Elton John have played at the 5,000 capacity venue as part of the series.

Full details of the gigs can be obtained from the Aiken Promotions website.

Rod Stewart performing on stage Live at the Marquee in July 2019. Photo: Miki Barlok.

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart's only summer show in Ireland is taking place in Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Saturday. He will take to the stage at 8pm sharp.

Rod Stewart played at the intimate Live at the Marquee Cork series in 2009.

Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions said Rod loves playing to Irish audiences.

"Rod Stewart (in the Marquee) was very special. When he walked out in Cork he said that he was in the business to play nights like that. He has a special relationship with Ireland."