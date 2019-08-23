Cork to Barcelona flight forced to divert after medical emergency on board

A flight from Cork to Spain was diverted to France early this morning after an inflight medical emergency.

A passenger on board Aer Lingus fight EI866, which departed Cork Airport just after 6am, fell ill some time into the flight.

Cabin crew issued a request for anyone on board with medical training to come forward but it is understood there was no-one with the required training on the flight.

The crew used their own training to make the passenger comfortable before the captain made the decision to divert to Bordeaux Airport in the south west of France.

A passenger on board said there serious concern initially for the ill passenger who appeared to be unconscious but that the concern eased later when the passenger awoke.

Aer Lingus said the flight landed safely at Bordeaux Airport at 8.48am local time, about an hour’s flight from Barcelona, where paramedics were waiting.

The passenger requiring medical attention disembarked and was removed to hospital in the company of a travelling companion.

There is no information on the passenger’s condition.

The aircraft was refuelled and the flight resumed its journey to Barcelona where it landed at 10.47am.