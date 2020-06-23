Cork teenager who verbally abused gardaí jailed for four months

Gardaí were verbally abused as "pigs" by a teenager who got aggressive with them near his home and today he was jailed for a total of four months for this and other crimes.

Jamie Russell, aged 19, got that overall jail term from Judge Olann Kelleher for being threatening and abusive to gardaí, for handing a stolen bicycle on another occasion, and for breaking into a car in the third incident.

Russell, of Presentation Close, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that at around midnight on June 23, gardaí approached the accused on Presentation Road in Gurranabraher because he was drunk and a danger.

Sgt Davis said Jamie Russell shouted, “Fuck off pigs and leave me alone.”

He then tried to run away from gardaí staggering into two parked cars. Sgt Davis said that throughout this incident, Russell was very aggressive and very intoxicated and shouting at gardaí.

Russell pleaded guilty to two public order charges arising out of this behaviour.

In the early hours of June 16, gardaí encountered him at Kenley Crescent in Bishopstown, sitting in a parked car and going through items that he found there. He admitted this offence.

On May 31, the defendant was stopped at Wilton Road in possession of a bicycle that had been stolen earlier. Asked to explain how he had been seen 10 minutes earlier with no bicycle, the accused man could not give any explanation for how he came to have the bike. Russell pleaded guilty to handling stolen property arising out of this incident.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, urged the judge to give the young man a community service order stating that the teenager never had a job and that it would do him good.

Judge Kelleher imposed an overall sentence of four months on the accused.