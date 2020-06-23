News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork teenager who verbally abused gardaí jailed for four months

Cork teenager who verbally abused gardaí jailed for four months
Jamie Russell, aged 19, was jailed for being threatening and abusive to gardaí, for handing a stolen bicycle on another occasion, and for breaking into a car in the third incident. File photo
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 04:03 PM

Gardaí were verbally abused as "pigs" by a teenager who got aggressive with them near his home and today he was jailed for a total of four months for this and other crimes.

Jamie Russell, aged 19, got that overall jail term from Judge Olann Kelleher for being threatening and abusive to gardaí, for handing a stolen bicycle on another occasion, and for breaking into a car in the third incident.

Russell, of Presentation Close, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that at around midnight on June 23, gardaí approached the accused on Presentation Road in Gurranabraher because he was drunk and a danger.

Sgt Davis said Jamie Russell shouted, “Fuck off pigs and leave me alone.” 

He then tried to run away from gardaí staggering into two parked cars. Sgt Davis said that throughout this incident, Russell was very aggressive and very intoxicated and shouting at gardaí.

Russell pleaded guilty to two public order charges arising out of this behaviour.

In the early hours of June 16, gardaí encountered him at Kenley Crescent in Bishopstown, sitting in a parked car and going through items that he found there. He admitted this offence.

On May 31, the defendant was stopped at Wilton Road in possession of a bicycle that had been stolen earlier. Asked to explain how he had been seen 10 minutes earlier with no bicycle, the accused man could not give any explanation for how he came to have the bike. Russell pleaded guilty to handling stolen property arising out of this incident.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, urged the judge to give the young man a community service order stating that the teenager never had a job and that it would do him good.

Judge Kelleher imposed an overall sentence of four months on the accused.

READ MORE

Ryanair appeals order to disclose detailed version of incident report at centre of defamation case

More on this topic

Man tried to break into manager's office to retrieve seized drugs, court hearsMan tried to break into manager's office to retrieve seized drugs, court hears

Cork District Court: Son who put mother in fear promises to attend treatment centreCork District Court: Son who put mother in fear promises to attend treatment centre

Man texted ex-partner 'the male is king - you should never try to control a man'Man texted ex-partner 'the male is king - you should never try to control a man'

Former car dealer warned contempt of court decision will be made next weekFormer car dealer warned contempt of court decision will be made next week

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

Special Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice ActsSpecial Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice Acts

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »