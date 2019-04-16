NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork teen facing 11 car theft charges must keep 9pm - 6am curfew

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 05:34 PM

A teenager who facing charges under Operation Joyrider – a garda investigation of car thefts in Cork city – has been released on more stringent bail after four nights in custody.

Jake O’Sullivan, 18, of 22 Fairfield Road, Farranree, Cork, had his bail revoked last Friday for 18 breaches of his bail conditions over the last few weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the teenager in custody from Friday until today. However, he agreed to release him when Shane Collins Daly, solicitor, renewed the bail application.

Sgt Ann Marie Twomey said the gardaí wanted the 11pm curfew changed to 9pm and the three-day-a-week signing condition increased to a requirement to sign every day at Gurranabraher garda station. Judge Olann Kelleher amended those conditions.

The case was adjourned for a hearing at Cork District Court on June 20 with O’Sullivan on bail until then.

He faces charges of driving 11 stolen vehicles between March and November 2017.

Garda Marie Geraghty testified on Friday that since March 6 the defendant had failed to sign on at Gurranabraher garda station 11 times and had failed to keep his curfew to be home by 11pm each night on seven occasions.

Garda Geraghty gave evidence of gardaí calling to his house after 11pm seven times since March 20 and the accused not being home.

O’Sullivan testified in his unsuccessful application for continuing bail on Friday.

“I was being lazy and being stupid… Please, judge, I can guarantee there won’t be one single breach of bail.”

O’Sullivan’s bail conditions now require him to keep a 9pm-6am curfew, not contact co-defendants, not drive, abstain from alcohol and everyday at Gurranabraher garda station.

