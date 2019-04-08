Cork teen claims top prize in journalism competition

Cork teenager John Flynn has been named overall winner of the NewsBrands Press Pass awards after a nationwide journalism competition for 10,000 transition year students across Ireland.

The student from Coláiste an Chraoibhín in Fermoy, was given the top prize for his eye-catching opinion piece on scouting and its impact on his life.

The Cork teenager was awarded the prize during an event in Dublin city which honoured 16 students for their work in news, features, opinion, sport and photo-journalism.

Speaking about Mr Flynn's article, Prof Michael Foley - who a former journalism lecturer at DIT who chaired a judging plan which included journalists from the Irish Examiner, Irish Times, Irish Independent and other media outlets - said the winner "wrote with assurance and maturity" beyond his years.

The NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass awards were set up seven years ago to honour young people interested in journalism and to help encourage school goers to take an active interest in interpreting readily available information in the digital age.

In addition to Mr Flynn, 15 other awards were presented, including:

Features: (first prize) Jessica Moir from Moville Community College, Donegal; (second prize) Maria Finnegan from Our Lady's School in Terenure, Dublin; and (third prize) Leah Getkate from Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in An Daingean, Kerry

Opinion: (first prize) Sophie Rosenau from Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal, Cork; (second prize) Seamus Ó Loingsigh from Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in An Daingean, Kerry; and (third prize) Weronika Piasecka from Scoil Dara in Kilcock, Kildare

Sport: (first prize) Alice Larkin from Coláiste Muire in Ennis, Clare; (second prize) Aisling Ní Chonchúir from Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in An Daingean, Kerry; and (third prize) Shane Roche from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Blarney, Cork

News: (first prize) Chloe Coughlan from Jesus and Mary College in Goatstown, Dublin; (second prize) Matthew Hogan from Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal, Cork; and (third prize) Ellie Raftery from Mount Sackville school in Chapelizod, Dublin

Photo-journalism: (first prize) Rebecca Keane from Coláiste Muire in Ennis, Clare; (second prize) Leah Phelan from Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Kilkenny; and (third prize) Radisha Fernando from St Mary's Secondary School in Macroom.

Cork NewsBrands Ireland chair, Vincent Crowley, said he was delighted with the level of interest in this year's event, saying "we rely on young people like our talented finalists to continue the tradition of writing and reporting the news, uncovering truths, and separating fact from fiction".