Cork teen assaulted in alleged unprovoked attack while walking home from gym

A 16-year-old boy walking home from a morning gym session in Cork city was the victim of a completely unprovoked assault when he was punched repeatedly in the face and neck.

Detective Garda Gary Purtill investigated the attack which allegedly occurred at 11.30am on Tuesday, June 30, on Blarney St in Cork city.

The detective also said the as the injured teenager tried to run away from the attack he was kicked by the attacker.

Det Garda Purtill said that a very detailed description of the attacker was given by the injured party and this description was circulated to garda stations. A man matching the description was arrested in the area with 10 minutes of the attack being reported.

Jordan Waters, of Mount St Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the 16-year-old.

Mr Waters applied to be released on bail yesterday. Det Garda Purtill said the State was opposed to bail.

“It is alleged that this was a completely unprovoked attack where the injured party sustained extensive bruising to his neck,” the detective said.

Unusually, the incident occurred at 11.30am when the injured party was walking home from a session in a gym.

Frank Buttimer solicitor, said there were medical and psychological concerns in relation to Jordan Waters, so much so that he had to be assessed by a doctor before gardaí could question him at Gurranabraher Garda Station on Tuesday.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant’s mother was concerned about his wellbeing against a background of attendance for psychiatric attention for manic depression and anxiety disorder.

The defendant said that if released on bail he would attend for assessment and would stay in hospital for treatment if required to do so.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a matter of concern that the alleged incident occurred at 11.30 in the morning.

However, Judge Kelleher granted bail on condition that he would reside at home at Mount St Joseph’s Drive, sign daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station, have no contact with the injured party and attend at his GP.

The judge remanded Waters on bail until July 6 at Cork District Court on the single charge of assault causing harm on June 30.

The defendant, who is aged around 20, and his mother both addressed the court in the bail application. Judge Kelleher said to the young man, “The court considered not giving you bail but will give you this chance.”