Cork teacher delighted after students gift him Peter O'Mahony pyjamas

A rugby loving primary school teacher who jokingly tweeted "All I want for Christmas is Peter O'Mahony pyjamas" was treated to the very item by his pupils who plotted behind his back to get the signed gift.

Shane McCarthy, of Ovens National School in Co Cork, tweeted after the historic Ireland win against the All Blacks last month.

Tim Clifford, whose daughter Abby is in fifth class, spotted the tweet and the pair decided to try and track down the Ireland and Munster player.

Naturally, Peter O'Mahony pyjamas can't be bought in stores so Abby wrote a letter on behalf of her class to John O'Mahony, father of the rugby star.

Abby's letter to John O'Mahony. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Abby and Tim heard that John was President of Cork Con rugby club "so off they went up the road" and gave him the letter. Mr Clifford says the "gentleman" that is John O'Mahony sorted the rest.

A delighted Mr McCarthy said he received the "best Christmas gift ever" when the excited pupils handed over a pair of festive pyjamas signed by Peter O'Mahony this morning.

Shane said he knew something was afoot when the students started acting suspiciously.

"I was in here in the classroom and they were all having their buns when my colleague Bridget knocked on the door and asked me to cover her yard break.

Then I was out eating my lunch when Eoghan (the principal) said something was after happening in the classroom that I had to come down urgently. I rocked in and there was a lot of suspicious looking heads. It was very quiet.

"They brought me to the front of my room and there was a treasure chest on my desk. Abby came up and started explaining that they had got wind of my 'I want Peter O'Mahony pyjamas for Christmas' tweet and she told me there is no such thing as Peter O'Mahony pyjamas.

"But they got the next best thing which was a pair of signed pyjamas. Along with a photo frame with Peter O'Mahony wishing me a Happy Christmas."

Shane with his "cracking" class. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Shane said the gesture by his students was "unbelievable."

"They are a cracking class. They are very good and very kind kids. My wife loves him (Peter) too so she will be after them!

This gesture is far better than anything I could ever have imagined. It is a complete shock. It makes the Christmas. It is the biggest surprise I ever got.

Principal of Ovens National School Eoghan Hyde said he was delighted that the presentation was made during Random Acts of Kindness week.

They have a school wellness programme which promotes positive mental health among students from eight to twelve years. Instead of homework this week they carried out acts of kindness.

A proud Abby Clifford said she didn't expect Peter O'Mahony to respond so quickly and that her fear was he would "forget it."

She admitted it was hard to keep the secret for a few days but she did confide in one friend. Abby added that she was overjoyed by the reaction of her teacher.

"Mr McCarthy started laughing and thanking me when he got the pyjamas. He is a good teacher."