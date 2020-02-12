News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork TD, Michael Collins, apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 10:58 AM

Independent TD for Cork South-West Michael Collins has apologised for calling Shane Ross "a scumbag" who was on "the scrap heap of Irish politics".

Speaking on RTÉ radio the TD apologised for the comment and said that he normally "plays the ball and not the man or the woman" in politics.

He went on to say that said that he would not apologise, however, for highlighting what has happened to rural Ireland and standing up for the people of rural Ireland.

"I probably was tired... I met people at the door who were absolutely furious and there's no other word in Cork south west with the way the previous government had carried on with so many terrible decisions that were made against the people of rural Ireland...

"I give an apology for that word but I certainly don't give an apology for what has happened to rural Ireland and for me to stand up on behalf of those people".

Mr Collins said he withdrew the 'scumbag' comment saying his language was over the top.

Joining the conversation the former Independent TD for Dublin Rathdown Shane Ross told Sean O'Rourke he accepted Mr Collins' apology and congratulated him on his re-election.

"Of course I do... there's no way that I could do anything else".

He added people often use colourful language in the heat of battle and afterwards.

He said he understood Mr Collins' sentiments about rural Ireland but that the number of deaths on roads on rural Ireland have reduced since he introduced tougher drink driving measures.

He said he also accepted that increased vat in the tourism sector has damaged businesses in Mr Collins constituency, but said that he had opposed, and fought against, the measures.

Mr Ross said he believes it will take quite a long time for a new government to be formed and urged Mr Collins to 'get in there and talk and push for what he believes in' because it's a very fluid situation.

Listen to the full exchange below.

