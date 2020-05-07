News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork TD: Ireland 'long overdue' a marine national park

Cork TD: Ireland 'long overdue' a marine national park
Holly Cairns says marine national parks have a role "in sustainable tourist location."
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 09:32 AM

Ireland is "long overdue" a marine national park, according to a Cork TD.

Holly Cairns of the Social Democrats believes they says a marine national park would recognise natural and cultural heritage in coastal areas.

She says a marine national park is something that has been done well previously in other countries.

"They recognise the spectacular, natural and cultural heritage of coastal areas and the importance of their preservation and their role in sustainable tourist location," she says.

"There is one in South Wales which is a great example. It was established in 1952 based on a variety of beaches, cliffs, islands, wildlife all things found along there."

This week a new book published by Dr Connie Kelleher, an underwater archaeologist, based in Killarney, who works for the National Monuments Service highlighted the historical significance of some of Ireland's coastal areas as well.

The book examines how pirates based in West Cork made millions from plundering shipping and almost destroyed trade between Europe and the Americas — but were beloved by locals as they gave them three times the going price for supplies.

READ MORE

Sean O'Riordan: West Cork pirates' lucrative Atlantic operation

More on this topic

No development on Blackwater if pearl measures not reversedNo development on Blackwater if pearl measures not reversed

Cork couple battling it out for 'Web Oscars' with Great Barrier Reef trackerCork couple battling it out for 'Web Oscars' with Great Barrier Reef tracker

Limerick kids make way for gate crashing blue titLimerick kids make way for gate crashing blue tit

Threat from down under as Australian worm hurts soilThreat from down under as Australian worm hurts soil


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

Five defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against FacebookFive defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against Facebook

High Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster careHigh Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster care

Leaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD saysLeaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD says

Court hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensifyCourt hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensify


Lifestyle

Normal People star Paul Mescal has revealed how he has been been insulated from huge fame from his breakout role due to quarantine.Lockdown shields Normal People star Paul Mescal from fame

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

Steve Wall is an actor and singer from Galway, best known as lead vocalist in The Stunning. As part of Mick Flannery’s 'Mini Gigs at Mick’s' online concert series, held in association with PlayIrish, he will perform a live stream gig via Flannery's Facebook and Instagram channels, next Monday (May 11) at 7pm.A Question of Taste: Steve Wall

Each morning, as Ed O'Brien wrote the music for his first solo album, he would wake, make a cup of tea and hike to the top of a hill beside his cottage in rural Wales.Radiohead's Ed O'Brien on going solo with new album 'Earth'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »