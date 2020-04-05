News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork TD calls on Government to provide emergency childcare facilities for healthcare workers

The Cork TD wants emergency childcare facilities for frontline staff. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Labour TD Sean Sherlock is calling on the Government to sort out childcare problems for essential healthcare workers.

He believes many of them are at 'breaking point' as they try to arrange suitable childcare for their children, with creches and schools closed.

Deputy Sherlock is calling on the state to open emergency childcare facilities for frontline staff.

He said: "The nanas and Grandads .... who ordinarily might have cared for children are not able to do so, all the creches are closed,

"What we need now is for the Government to put in place a programme to allow for a certain number of creches or early years providers,

"To relieve the pressure on frontline workers and this needs to be done immediately."

