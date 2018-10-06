Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork swimming pool closed after car crashes through wall

Saturday, October 06, 2018 - 10:43 AM

By Rob McNamara

A car was driven through the wall of a swimming pool in Cork last night.

The car, a black Volkswagen, accidentally hit a wall in the Gus Healy Municipal Pool building in Ballinlough coming through a fire exit door and causing significant damage.

The pool, which is operated by Leisure World on behalf of Cork City Council will remain closed for today and it is not known when it will reopen.

A Garda spokesperson said:

“The incident took place at 10.20pm on Friday night at the Gus Healy swimming pool. A vehicle drove through the wall of the swimming pool in an accidental collision and there were no injuries.”

A staff member at the pool said:

We are closed today and we are not sure when we are going to reopen. We are getting someone in to assess the structure of the building.

The pool is open all year round and is available to clubs, schools and other organisations, as well as to the general public at certain times.

It is not believed that there was anybody in the pool at the time of the incident but children's swimming lessons had been held earlier in the evening before the incident.


KEYWORDS

DouglasCorkGardaiAccident

Related Articles

Things are looking up in Cork as planning granted for Ireland's  tallest tower

Travel agent's closure puts dream wedding in doubt

Things are looking up in city’s development

Sean Gallagher divests himself of all business concerns

More in this Section

Woman missing from her home in Kildare found dead

Justice Minister welcomes child abuse report

Michael Creed says agri foods to be hit hardest by Brexit

Higgins ‘stopped being wonderful’ years ago, Peter Casey claims


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Time to think about winter’s approach

Ensure a combination of adequate insulation and good ventilation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »