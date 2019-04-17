Cork summit announces Former US Secretary of State John Kerry as keynote speaker

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has been announced as a keynote speaker at Ireland’s flagship blue economy conference Our Ocean Wealth at City Hall Cork in June.

The former presidential candidate is visiting Ireland to share his insight on climate change and the action required to sustainably and effectively manage our oceans to ensure the health of our planet.

Our Ocean Wealth Summit sponsored by PWC will welcome more than thirty representatives from island states around the world to Cork this year, including senior political representatives from island nations in the Pacific, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said as an island nation, Ireland is committed to managing our ocean wealth in a sustainable and efficient way.

Mr Coveney said: “We have so much in common with island nations around the globe. I am particularly delighted to welcome representatives from island nations to the Our Ocean Wealth Summit in Cork this year, and look forward to important and fruitful discussions on the balance required to manage our collective blue economies while safeguarding our most precious natural resources.”

Save the Date, Our Ocean Wealth Summit June 9th and 10th, City Hall, Cork. More information coming soon! #HOOW #ouroceanwealth pic.twitter.com/DCWHDD21y9— Our Ocean Wealth IRL (@OurOceanWealth) March 27, 2019

Welcoming the announcement of the Summit Programme Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed said the shared natural resources of our seas and the global oceans transcend national boundaries.

Mr Creed said: “With a particular focus on international cooperation, Our Ocean Wealth Summit will bring together a unique mix of national experts and policymakers with representatives from island nations.

"Participants will discuss the unique challenges faced by island nations, share stories of island life and identity, connections to the ocean, historical links and new partnerships.”

The programme for the summit is being co-ordinated by the Department of Agriculture Food & Marine and the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade.

The programme will reflect collaboration between Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Tourism Ireland, Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) and the Marine Institute.

As a forerunner to Our Ocean Wealth Summit, SeaFest, Ireland’s largest maritime festival, takes place at the Port of Cork from June 7-9.