Cork students take drive-through graduation

Denise Buckley and Claire Ahern, two of the 117 Leaving Cert students who formally finished their secondary school days last night with a socially-distanced drive-in graduation ceremony at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Blarney, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

They started first year during the ebola outbreak — and now they have marked the end of their time in secondary school with a drive-in graduation because of Covid-19.

The 117 students of the class of 2020 at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Blarney, Cork, arrived for the unique event in cars with their parents last night.

They parked on the school pitch before students were invited to step out, physically distanced from each other, for the ceremony.

Fr Michael Fitzgerald led a short prayer service, as head prefects, Jennifer Murphy and Jake O’Leary, read reflections.

Students were then invited one-by-one to light a candle on stage.

Following a quick, socially-distanced chat, they got back into their cars and left. The event took place with the assistance of local gardaí.

Jake, 19, said it was important for the group to mark the important milestone in their lives.

“You spend most of your teenage years in secondary school, so it was nice to mark the end of that time in some way and not leave it as we did on some random Thursday in March when it all ended very suddenly and we all thought we’d be going back to sit the Leaving Cert that never came,” he said.

Jennifer, 19, also from Blarney, said despite the unusual circumstances and the restrictions, she and her friends were happy to mark their graduation together, but apart.

“This was a lot different, but we’re making the best of a bad situation,” she said.

She said they are now looking forward to their debs and grads, which has been pushed back from August to October.

School principal, Padraig Sheehan, urged the group to remain positive and maintain the friendships they made in school.

“Even though we are going through a rough patch now, and people are worried about coronavirus, people are also being positive,” he said.

“We can all have a down day. Any day can be a down day. But always try to look forward with positivity.

“Those down days come to an end. And even with all that is going on at the moment with coronavirus, that too will come to an end.”

The school, which is due to accept 162 first students across six classes in September, is looking forward to the construction of a new three-storey school with capacity for 1,200 pupils.

Tenders for the project are due in Friday with construction due to start within a few months.

It is hoped the new building will be ready by August, 2022.