News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork students 'are blatantly flaunting Covid-19 rules'

Cork students 'are blatantly flaunting Covid-19 rules'
Magazine Road & Surrounding Area Residents Association members protesting about a spate of house parties. Picture: Denis Minihane
By Neil Michael
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 07:15 AM

- with reporting from Eoin English

Students attending house parties in Cork face eviction, expulsion from college or jail, because residents are demanding existing laws be used to shut the houses hosting them down.

Next week, they are to meet gardaí and officials from University College Cork, Cork City Council, and the HSE, and want the 1947 Health Act, with provisions including penalties of fines and jail, to be used.

It follows a string of drunken house parties since a recent influx of students from other parts of Cork and Kerry and Limerick in and around College Rd.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke, who has raised the issue with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, said: “What is happening is very disturbing.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan, who is a barrister, said: “The way students have been behaving is totally unacceptable. They are blatantly flaunting Covid-19 rules. Residents — many of whom in the at-risk category — feel their lives are being put at risk.”

Former mayor Catherine Clancy, who represents residents, said: “We have had enough. We have asked them to go back to where they come from but they have ignored us.

We have gone as far as we can. It’s up to the authorities to act now, and to act with existing legislation.

The presidents of University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology have — together with their respective student union presidents — appealed for students to act “responsibly”.

“While term has finished, students acting irresponsibly are still subject to disciplinary procedures,” the presidents said.

READ MORE

Europe is opening back up after lockdown - what does that mean for your travel plans?

More on this topic

Clodagh Finn: Don’t let newspapers go without putting up a fightClodagh Finn: Don’t let newspapers go without putting up a fight

Winning design unveiled for the redevelopment of Cork's Bishop Lucey ParkWinning design unveiled for the redevelopment of Cork's Bishop Lucey Park

1947 law may be used to tackle spate of house parties1947 law may be used to tackle spate of house parties

Anti-party locals condemn glass-smashing confrontation on Cork renters' doorstepAnti-party locals condemn glass-smashing confrontation on Cork renters' doorstep


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

People advised to wear face coverings when visiting older peoplePeople advised to wear face coverings when visiting older people

Seven more coronavirus deaths and 28 more cases confirmed in IrelandSeven more coronavirus deaths and 28 more cases confirmed in Ireland

UK Bishop ‘deeply saddened’ after Irish language epitaph controversyUK Bishop ‘deeply saddened’ after Irish language epitaph controversy

McHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra supportMcHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra support


Lifestyle

Rower Philip Doyle believes there is no gain without pain when it comes to training. “You have to break a body down to build it up,” says the 27-year-old matter of factly.Irish rower Philip Doyle: 'You have to break a body down to built it up'

The bohemian brio of kaftans seems a tad exotic for socially distanced coffee mornings or close-to-home staycations. Perhaps that’s their charm.Trend of the Week: Cool Kaftans - Breezy dressing redefined

Eve Kelliher consults a Munster designer to find out what our future residences, offices and businesses will look likeHow pandemic life is transforming homes and workplaces

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »