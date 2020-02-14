News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork student pleas guilty to possession of €130k worth of cocaine and cannabis

By Liam Heylin
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 03:50 PM

A 25-year-old student from Bishopstown caught with €130,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis has confirmed his plea of guilty to the crime.

Garda Chris Campbell previously arrested Tim O’Sullivan of 22 Central Avenue, Bishopstown, Cork, and charged him with six counts under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The charges all related to the accused man at a property at Kenley Avenue, Model Farm Road, Bishopstown, Cork, in November last year.

The most serious charge – to which O’Sullivan has signed a plea of guilty - refers to having a combination of cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply when the street value exceeded €13,000.

This threshold figure allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Tim O’Sullivan was asked if he wanted to confirm his plea of guilty yesterday and he did so.

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell sought an adjournment of sentencing so that the accused who is a student could complete exams.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan said there was no state objection to sentencing being adjourned for those reasons.

Mr O’Sullivan BL said most of the €130,000 worth of drugs consisted of cocaine and a smaller amount was or cannabis.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused on continuing bail until June 19 for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

