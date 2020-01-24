Cork stabbing victim was 'a hero' who was full of 'empathy and compassion', says friend's mother

The young Cork stabbing victim who will be laid to rest on Sunday was a hero who stood up to bullies, according to the parent of one of his former school friends.

A woman has told how Cameron Blair (aged 20) was able to handle situations that "got out of control" and had helped her daughter cope with secondary school.

Her comments echo those of another mother who came forward for the same reasons the day after he died.

Cameron, a second-year CIT chemical engineering student, was at a house party on January 16 in Bandon Road, Cork, when he was attacked.

A number of youths are believed to have gate-crashed the party at around 9.30pm.

Although some of the group left when asked, it is understood others got into an argument with the party hosts.

Cameron was reportedly standing in the doorway of the house when someone slashed him in the neck.

He collapsed and, although paramedics fought to save his life, he was later pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital.

A teenager has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking on Cork’s 96 FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, a woman identified only as Sophie said Cameron was “a good friend of my daughter”.

They both went to Brandon Grammar School and he was a year ahead of her.

“It's important to focus on the special person he was, to celebrate his life, his spirit and his energy and the impact he had on the other children around him,” she said.

My daughter describes him as a hero and a celebrity in the school.

"He was full of energy and spirit and love.”

She said he was very good at “handling situations that might have got a little bit out of control”. He was also good at “keeping a lid on things and being able to talk people down from various situations”.

“He meant a lot to her because she was just finding her feet in senior school and it is a little wobbly when you're young," she said.

“He always took the time to talk to her, to find time for her.

“He had a very broad vocabulary and a magical imagination and he wasn't like many other boys that she would have engaged with.”

She also told how Cameron used to send her a text after she came home from school to make sure she got home alright.

Cameron Blair

“He had an impact on children that were a little bit different or still finding their feet or still finding their independence,” she said.

“He had the kindness and empathy and compassion to take the time and to keep an eye out for them.”

She also said her daughter spoke to her about Cameron’s “absolutely strong leadership qualities” and his instinct to “sense when things were slightly not right, slightly out of control”.

On January 17, the day after Cameron died, Roos Demol tweeted: “That poor boy who was stabbed in Cork had in the past tried to help my daughter against her bullies. My thoughts go to his family. May he RIP.”

She was later interviewed and spoke of how much of a help to her daughter Cameron had been.