Cork Simon set target of €100,000 in funds to support homeless services

The Cork Simon Annual Fundraising Ball is set to raise up to €100,000 to support men and women in Cork affected by homelessness.

Cork’s business leaders showed strong social conscience as Cork Simon’s annual ball sold out to the country’s top companies.

The event will be attended by over 300 corporate guests, with broadcaster and journalist Jonathan Healy as Master of Ceremonies and Après Match’s Barry Murphy providing the entertainment on the night

The funds raised by the ball will go towards supporting people affected by homelessness in Cork.

'Come On In: A History of Cork Simon Community' by @monicamc2006 was successfully launched last week in @StPeterCork 📙 Buy your copy at #CorkSimon offices on Cove Street and @NanoNaglePlace. All proceeds go directly to supporting people experiencing homelessness #BelieveInPeople pic.twitter.com/Igv2IHmsIo— Cork Simon Community (@Cork_Simon) April 3, 2019

Director of Cork Simon, Dermot Kavanagh, said:

“Last year we provided emergency accommodation to more people than ever before, over 400 men and women were pushed into homelessness because they couldn’t find a place they could afford to call home.

The generous support we receive from the business community here in Cork makes it possible for us to stick with every man and woman turning to us for help, for as long as it takes, as they work to leave homelessness behind them.

The Chair of Cork Simon’s voluntary Fundraising Ball Committee and CEO of Bossard Ireland, Billy Newton, said:

“Cork Simon continues to deliver critical support services to people experiencing homelessness in our city.

"The Annual Fundraising Ball, now in its 19th year, is a pivotal contributor to funding these vital services. Unfortunately, the number of people being pushed into homelessness continues to rise year-on-year.”

Each year we call on the Cork business community to contribute to the work of Cork Simon, and to their eternal credit, they continue to deliver year after year, supporting vital services such as the Outreach team, the Soup Run, the Youth Drug Prevention Team and the Emergency Shelter.

"Without these much-needed funds, the critical support structures that are the cornerstone of Cork Simon would not be able to operate at the level they do."

The ball takes place this Friday, April 12, at Fota Island Resort.

For more information click here.