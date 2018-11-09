Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork shopowners call for lifting of Patrick Street car ban in run-up to Christmas

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 08:29 AM

Retailers in Cork are calling for the Patrick Street car ban to be lifted in time for Christmas.

Some business owners have experienced a decrease in trade of up to 20%.

Private cars are banned on the street between 3pm and 6.30pm in a bid to reduce congestion.

The traffic management plan was brought in for the second time in August, after a failed attempt to introduce it in April.

Tom Murphy, who owns Murphy's Menswear shop on Patrick Street, says it still is not right.

Mr Murphy said: "Pedestrianisation could be a good thing in the long run.

"But I think that it will have to be put off again because it has had a massive impact on trade in the lead-up to Christmas, and it looks like it's getting worse, not getting better."


